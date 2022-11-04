Hard Rock Trail, Penn Gate lot re-open at Empire Mine

The Penn Gate parking lot and entrances to the Hard Rock Trail are now open following maintenance done at the request of the Department of Toxic Substances Control.

Photo: Elias Funez

Maintenance work done in collaboration with, and at the request of the Department of Toxic Substances Control and the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, has been completed at the Sand Dam at Empire Mine State Historic Park.

The work — conducted by mining company Newmont — kept the Penn Gate parking lot and Hard Rock Trail closed since Oct. 6., both of which will re-open today according to California State Parks officials.

The Sand Dam area was a part of the historic mining operations at the former Empire Mine, and California State Parks and Newmont are working to address the park’s environmental conditions.

Work completed near the existing inlet pipe culvert within the Sand Dam and below the spillway, “helps advance those goals” according to State Parks officials.

A limited number of trees were scheduled for removal to provide access to work areas.

The Penn Gate lot as well as entrances to the Hard Rock Trail from Stacey Lane, Empire Street Trail, Osborn Hill Loop Trail, and Osborn Loop Crosscut Trail, have re-opened.