Hard Rock hiring in advance of autumn opening

The team at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain is planning two more hiring events in August ahead of the facility’s opening planned for fall.

Hard Rock earlier this month held hiring events for table games and slots, finance, casino cage, marketing and surveillance positions.

The next hiring event is planned for Aug. 5 and 6 at Yuba College — 2088 N. Beale Road, Marysville — and will focus on filling hotel positions. Then, on Aug. 23 to 25, a hiring event will be at the same location for available food and beverage positions.

During the events, applicants will go through a few rounds of interviews, first a panel interview then a one-on-one with a hiring manager. If executives feel the applicant is the right fit, they could potentially leave the event with a job offer in hand, said Ryan Flieger, vice president of human resources for the local Hard Rock, ahead of the July hiring events.

In order to receive an invitation to the hiring event, an individual must first apply for a specific position online. To find a complete list of available positions, visit http://www.hardrockhotels.com/sacramento/careers.