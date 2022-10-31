facebook tracking pixel Happy for Halloween (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Happy for Halloween (PHOTO GALLERY)

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Hundreds of youngsters and their families took to the streets of downtown Grass Valley’s Mill and Main Street “T” for the return of the traditional trick-or-treat experience with downtown businesses.
Photo: Elias Funez
Five year old Joey (left) wanted to be a haunted house for Halloween, so his mother made it happen for him. He happily showed off his costume during Monday’s downtown Grass Valley trick-or-treat event.
Photo: Elias Funez
Belle and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast were just one of the many recognizable characters on hand during Monday’s downtown Grass Valley trick-or-treat event.
Photo: Elias Funez
A pair of Jack Skellingtons make their way along Mill Street during the trick-or-treat event with Grass Valley’s downtown business community.
Photo: Elias Funez
Maleficent hands out candies on Mill Street Monday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kiser (left) and Deputy City Clerk Taylor Day share a smile while handing out candy during Monday’s trick-or-treat event in downtown Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
A pair of Gremlins make sure to stay a safe distance away from the water of Grass Valley’s ladder truck during Monday’s Halloween festivities in dowtown.
Photo: Elias Funez

News
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Comments

0 Comments
Loading comments...