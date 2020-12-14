Happy Chanukah
Two revelers were among the nine cars with menorahs on top that drove through Grass Valley and Nevada City Thursday, spreading Chanukah cheer and wishing community members a Happy Chanukah. On Sunday, Chabad of Grass Valley hosted their annual Menorah Lighting, which was broadcast on Zoom due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
