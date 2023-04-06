The flowers in Nevada County are finally beginning to peek through, making it more possible to envision a warm sunny day spent camping with loved ones.
After experiencing a winter unprecedented in recent years, InnTown Campground in Nevada City is more than ready to get things up and running.
“We were unfortunately closed,” said InnTown’s owner Erin Thiem. “We’re now open, and have been for the last week. There’s no snow at camp.”
Things will get hopping this Saturday as guest campers will kick off the holiday weekend with an Easter egg hunt. Thiem said the campground is a great opportunity for a “staycation,” and that the grounds aren’t just for those visiting from out of town.
“It’s a great opportunity to come camping,” Thiem said. “Bookings are getting a slower start (this year). People are booking up to a year in advance so people are planning their summer vacations.”
Last July, InnTown was voted the number one campground in the country as determined by readers of USA Today. This year, they are once again nominated and are proud that they are able to offer grounds that are accessible to so many different restaurants, recreation, and activities. The property is also dog friendly.
“We feel honored and are nominated this year again,” said Thiem. As of Wednesday morning, InnTown was ranked one out of 20 on the leaderboard for this year’s contest.
To clarify, Thiem and her co-owner and husband Dan said that with the absence of snow the campground is operating to its fullest abilities with the exception of the swimming pool, which will remain closed until temperatures rise a bit more.
The campground will continue to offer outdoor movies for guests (weather permitting) and can host tent campers, RV fans, and for those who need a little more luxury, glamping.
With the onset of warmer weather, Thiem is able to exercise her other passion: hiking. As co-leader of Folk Trails Hiking Club, Thiem and local Jesse Locks are back in action, leading fellow walkabouts to various locations. The walk taking place on April 13 will focus on trees around Nevada City, their specimen as well as their origin. Next month’s on May 11 will concentrate on the historic downtown Nevada City area and the its deep past.
For now, the Thiems are enthusiastic about getting folks out to see the InnTown Campground and remind them that sometimes the best destinations are right in front of you.
After what has been a weary winter for most, Thiem said: “I had kids here and I was like, it’s so awesome to have kids ride bikes. Just their energy. We’re ready for camp season. If you want to play in April this is a great place to come.”
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or by calling 530-477-4232.