Happy birthday NEO (PHOTO GALLERY)

NEO, or New Events and Opportunities, celebrated its 11th birthday Wednesday with cupcakes, games, and fun for the more than 50 attendees. NEO is western Nevada County’s grassroots nonprofit youth center and youth empowerment program. For more information, including drop in hours, visit www.neoyouthcenter.org. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
NEO board member Marty Lombardi interacts with the kids of the youth drop in center during Wednesday’s 11-year anniversary. Courtesy Ori Rutledge
NEO youth play a game of Gaga Ball in the warehouse during Wednesdays’ events. Courtesy Ori Rutledge
NEO youth play a group game during Wednesday’s activities. Courtesy Ori Rutledge
Video games are just one of the activities area youth can participate in at NEO. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
