Grass Valley resident and retired U.S. Navy Lt. Commander Lou Conter, celebrates his 102 birthday today.
On Saturday Conter spent the day with family and a dinner at Margarita’s Restaurant in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin.
Conter is the last surviving member of the U.S.S. Arizona and was on board the ship the morning of Dec. 7 1941 when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, sinking the Arizona among other ships and sparking the United States’ direct involvement in WWII.
Following Pearl Harbor, Conter trained to be a pilot and flew many PBY-5A Catalina Black Cat missions including one where he was shot down in enemy waters and he instructed the crew to fight off encroaching sharks.
With Conter’s experience he went on to write the SERE, or Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape training for the US armed forces with much of his work still taught today and served as an adviser to several U.S. presidents.
Happy birthday Louis A. Conter from all of us at The Union and from the rest of the community who wrote in and wanted to wish you a happy birthday as well!
Happy birthday wishes!
Dad, Happy 102nd Birthday to you. You are our hero, and we love you so very much.
Love Louann, Jim, and Jeff
I wanted to wish you a very happy and healthy 102nd birthday! I have read your book and truly admire you and find inspiration in your life story. You are truly a treasure to your friends here in Grass Valley, to this great nation, and to mankind, and it’s an honor to know you and to have listened to your speeches over the years. Many blessings to you and thanks for being “Lou”,
Barbra (Babs) Conner, American Legion Auxiliary Unit #130
Happy 102nd Birthday Lou. We love you and appreciate your service to our Country,
Linda Robertson American Legion Auxiliary
Happy Birthday Lou,
Lynn Marie Rose
Thank you, Lou Conter, for all you have done for this country. I read your book. What a life you have led! Happy birthday to one of the nation’s best,
Francis McFadden
Happy Birthday Lou! We are so thankful for your service to our country. Bless you for representing your fellow crewmates aboard the USS Arizona in such a humble way. God Bless you and may you have a wonderful 102nd Birthday today! Humbly yours,
Neil and Samie White
Happy birthday Lou! As only a few people are fortunate enough to live a life of a century-plus, we hope you can reflect on all of your experiences and memories and be able to exclaim, “What a wonderful life I’m having!”. Continue on and celebrate each day.
Diane and David Blakley, Grass Valley
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Lou Conter
Holli Woods, The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #130, Grass Valley, CA
HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOU!! May you enjoy your 102nd birthday with family and friends. We all wish you good health, with many happy days ahead. It would be amazing to hear about all the changes and life experiences you have seen in your 102 years. God Bless.
Steve & Paula Ballard
Wishing Lou Conter a very happy birthday. Thank you for your service. From a California native and wife of a USAF veteran. Sincerely,
Treva Duran
Lou... Jean & I are wishing you a Happy Birthday on this your 102nd. Enjoy your day and blowing out all those candles.
Mike and Jean Hauser
My friend Lou. On behalf of The Honor Group nonprofit, The Honor Bowl HSFB Showcase and me. We would like to wish you the Happiest Birthday. There is a quote that reminds us of you and it’s by our nations 30th President, Calvin Coolidge. The quote says, “No person was ever honored for what he received. Honor has been the reward for what he gave.” In our opinion, this quote perfectly sums up you and your life. You have been a man of honor, respect, character, commitment, integrity, and love. You have lived a life of service and giving, and it is a great honor to know you. Thank you Lou for your friendship over the years and we love you so much. Happy 102nd Birthday our dear friend and hope to see you soon. Your friend always, ~Mark “Coach” Soto, Executive Director – The Honor Group, Inc.
Semper Progredi – Always Forward,
Mark “Coach” Soto, Executive Director/Co-Founder/Host – Honor Radio Podcast
Lou, Happy Birthday! You are a national treasure and I hope you have a joyous special day! I want to send this film when you came to the Home Town Honor Bowl as you recited the Pledge of Allegiance. https://youtu.be/PPqp7b2CGp4?si=vKNCK5OCr-_aozxm God Bless you Lou,
Rick Sutter, Director of Operations, The Honor Group
Happy Birthday Lou – May your day be very special.
NCRWF – Jo Ann Rebane, President
Dear Lou, The Greater Grass Valley Chamber Family sends you wishes for a very Happy Birthday! Hugs on Your Special Day, Warmest Regards,
Robin Galvan-Davies CEO, Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce
Lou. Happpiest of birthdays from your favorite nurse in Auburn. The boys and I send our love and hugs. Hope to see you soon.
Love Jen, Parker and Liam
Happiest of birthdays!
Sandy and Dick Cromlish, Belmont, North Carolina
Happy Birthday Lou, we hope you have a wonderful day surrounded by those you love. We love you.
Laura and Bob
Happy Birthday Lou. Like many, I am so honored to have the privilege of spending time with you both in Hawaii and in Grass Valley. You’re my hero in every sense of the word. Not only for your service to your country but the way you have conducted yourself all through your life. I hope on this upcoming super Birthday you will enjoy all the love and respect in the world from your many fans . Happy Birthday. Love you and hope to see you soon.
Victoria in Redmond, Or.
Happy Birthday Lou, God forged you for a special purpose. You have filled the world, and left it a better place. Your achievements are beyond description, yet you are such a humble soul. Thank you Sir for your selfless actions, honor and character. The many you have touched and saved throughout your prestigious life i am sure tip their hat to you. Once again, happy birthday.
For You formed my inward parts; You covered me in my mother’s womb. I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Marvelous are Your works, And that my soul knows very well. My frame was not hidden from You, When I was made in secret, And skillfully wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. Your eyes saw my substance, being yet unformed. And in Your book they all were written, The days fashioned for me, When as yet there were none of them. Psalms 139:13-16 NKJV, respectfully,
Paul Reyes, Lincoln City, Or
ONE HUNDRED AND TWO BIRTHDAY WISHES. Congratulations to U.S Navy Lt Commander Lou Conter on His 102 Birthday. We Honor You for Your Service To Our Great Country and as the Last Survivor of The 1941 Attack On the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor. What a pleasure and honor to have you as a resident of Nevada County,
Jay Cooper
Happy 102nd Birthday, Lou! From the entire SmarterBroadband team, we’re overjoyed to celebrate this remarkable milestone with you. We extend our heartfelt gratitude for your years of dedicated service, which have left an indelible mark on our hearts and the company. Your commitment and hard work inspire us all.
As you embark on this new chapter of life, we want to shower you with well-wishes for the most incredible year ahead. Age is just a number, and your youthful spirit is truly something to marvel at! Your 102 years of wisdom and experiences are a treasure trove of stories waiting to be shared, and we’re eager to hear them. If you ever decide to grace us with your presence and share a tale or two with our staff, know that the honor would be all ours.
Lou, today is all about celebrating you and the amazing person you are. May your birthday be filled with joy, laughter, and the warmth of loved ones. Here’s to another year of adventure, growth, and happiness. Cheers to you, Lou! Have an absolutely fantastic day and an even greater year ahead!
Kathy, Jim, Robin, Larry, James, Chris, Lisa, Max, Michael, Ian, Brandalyn, Kyle, Dan, Kent, Dave, Matthew, and Ras “The SmarterBroadband Gang”
Hi. I’d like to add my name to Lou’s birthday wishes. I did a defensible space clearing for him years ago when he lived in Alta Sierra. He’s a gentleman. Wishing him the best and sending my love!
Joanne Drummond
I was 10 years old when I saw the news boys calling “Extra! Extra! Japs bomb Pearl Harbor”. When I asked what it was about, my grandmother said “ Don’t tell her. She is too young to hear it!” Later my father was on the Normandy Invasion.
Patricia Lee Andersen
Happy Birthday Lou Conter. I am blessed to call you my friend and my hero. Enjoy your day!
Tracy (and the staff at Margaritas Restaurant)
Happy Birthday No. 102!!! Thank you for your service to our great nation. We will always remember your special day cuz our daughter, Alexa, was also born on 13 September! Cheers to you!!!
Kim and Ed Wydra
Dear Lou. A special Happy Birthday to you. I’ve celebrated several birthdays with you. Have your book but not autographed. Your story thrilled me to no end as you truly are a great American. Sincerely,
Bob Norman, Nevada City
Happy Birthday Lou! Thank you for your service and the time you take to share your experiences with our youth and residents in our community. We miss your smiling face and 9:00 o’clock Mass on Sundays at St. Patricks Church. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Leo & Gayle Granucci
Hi Lou. From all the members of the Lake Wildwood Veterans’ Club, we wish you the best on the 102nd anniversary of your birth. As fellow veterans, we are grateful for your service to our great nation. It is indeed an honor to serve! Please continue to be an inspiration to all Americans. God Bless,
The Lake Wildwood Veterans’ Club
A Most Happy 102nd Birthday Lou! Over the years, you have told your heroic WWII stories in front of several American Legion Memorial Day gatherings. You’re the BEST! Take care.
Claude Hessel, Commander, American Legion Post 130, Grass Valley
Happy Birthday Grandpa Lou! Our hero! We hope you have a wonderful day! We love you very much and will see you soon!
Love Nate, Jessie, Jacob and Joey
Happy Birthday Lou. Eat something unhealthy and delicious today!
Gary and Julie Smith
I just want to say Thank You for your service! I had a friend there that day on the USS NEOSA, an oiler. I can’t begin to comprehend the sacrifices you guys made! I pray God watches over you can gives you many years life to share your story! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!
Bobby L. Hughes MM1(SS) USN RET
Lou, you have a lot to celebrate!!! Enjoy your magnificent 102nd Birthday! Amazing! Thank you for all your service!
Judy Bagley
Dear Mr. Conter. May this milestone birthday bring you good wishes from grateful citizens everywhere! May your stories continue to be told and celebrated and honored. And may the coming year being you heath and joy. Best regards,
Bill and Christie Weeks (Navy parents) Jonesboro, Louisiana
Lou- Another Happy Birthday just keeps rolling on. You continue to thwart all the attempts from enemy troops, sharks in the water, to 2023. Thanks for being part of the neighborhood in Grass Valley, St. Patricks and the Knights,
Larry McGrath
Happy Birthday to WWII Veteran Lou Conter on his 102nd birthday. God Bless you “Sir” Thank you for your Military Service to our Country in World War II. Enjoy your day,
Vietnam Veteran James “Jim” Taylor, CMH
Happy Birthday Lou Conter! It is my sincere respect to send this note of Birthday wishes to you. I hope you have a wonderful day full of warm, heartfelt greetings! Thank you for my freedom!
Laura Wright — Rosebud, OK President American Rosie the Riveter Association rosietheriveter.net
Happy Birthday Lou! I was fortunate to meet you at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 2019. Thank you.
Ken Haney Chase City, VA
Happy birthday Mr. Conter, best wishes from the Operation Specialist 3rd class Ricardo Medina from the USS George Washington. We thank you for all your work and life achievements. You and many more inspire us to this day. Best wishes to you and your family,
Ricky James
On behalf of the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors, we all wish Lou a very Happy 102 Birthday on Sept. 13. Lou enjoy your special day and many, many more..... with much Aloha,
SDPHS Chapter 5 Walnut Creek
Happy Birthday Lou :)
Linda Gross
Happy 102nd Birthday Dear Sir Lou Conter!! From your birthday twin a few years younger, but who is counting, in Omaha
Lana (Dad was U.S.S. Warrington-Go Navy) Lana Golden, MBA Senior Engineer BASE24-eps Application Development Level 3 Support, USA-telecommuter
Our dear Mr. Lou Conter. The Grass Valley/Nevada City Daughters of the American Revolution Captain John Oldham Chapter, along with a grateful Nation, wish you peace, happiness and joy as you celebrate your 102nd birthday! Our chapter daughters are forever appreciative of your Valor, Service and Sacrifice to our United States of America. Most sincerely,
Sally Ramsey Chapter Regent
Happy Birthday Mr. Conter. Your service and dedication to your country are an inspiration to many. Wishing you an amazing birthday!
The LaCosse family
Happy 102 Mr. Conter. Thank you for your service to our country. Lest we Forget,
Mary Schiano, National Vice President SDPHS
Hau’oli La Hanau, Lt. Commander Lou Conter! We descendant Hawaiians salute you and bless you on your 102nd birthday. Mahalo a nui loa, Lou!
Dede Watson & John Jans
Happy Birthday Lou Conter
Vern Bartle
Lou. Wishing you the happiest of birthday wishes on this, your 102nd birthday. We’re so thankful every day that my love, Terry, introduced us and I know if she were still with us that she would join us all in celebrating your special day. Enjoy the big day with your family and friends. See you in Hawaii in December! Many hugs and much love from Oregon.
Kevin Scoggin, Terry Kaminsky (angel), Victoria McCurry
We are very grateful for your service Lou. God Bless You!
Keith Grueneberg
Mr Conter, Happy Birthday. My uncle was a member of the crew and we are so very proud of all USS Arizona sailors. Fair winds and following seas, the Navy has the watch,
Tim Hodges, Texas
A Very Happy 102nd Birthday to an amazing man — a gentleman, a patriot and veteran, an advocate for the USS Arizona, and a fellow Coloradan. Enjoyed reading his book!
Carol Hillerson, Estes Park, Colorado
Thank you so much for your service Lou Conter. Blessings,
Jan Paul
Hau’oli La Hanau Lou! May your day be fill with Love and Aloha. Hope to see you in December,
Julie Thurston
Thank you for your service!
Zeno & Erin Acton
Happy Birthday to you Lou from a brother Veteran who served in Vietnam. Thank you for your Service!
Sgt. Steve Reed, U.S. Army LRRP Ranger 1967-1971
Happy Birthday Lou! I hope your birthday is amazing! Thank you for your dedicated service to our nation. You truly are a National Treasure and I hope to see you again very soon! Much love and respect,
Teri Mann-Whyatt (USS Arizona) Operation 85 Family Member
Happy 102 Birthday, Lou. As you are a member of the Greatest Generation of our country---Thank you for your Commitment and Courage. Your generation laid down the standards that the military today uses as a guide on what patriotism and dedication looks like. Again Happy Birthday,
Viet Nam Veterans of America, Chapter 535 Grass Valley
Lou — you are more than a survivor; you are a living legend, a source of inspiration to generations, and a reminder of the enduring bonds forged in the fires of adversity. Your life has been a beacon of hope, and your unwavering commitment to sharing your story has educated and inspired countless people around the world.
As we stand on the decks of the historic USS Missouri, a symbol of our nation’s strength and determination, we are reminded of the sacrifices made by individuals like you during those challenging times. Your service to our country during World War II has left an indelible mark on our history, and we are forever grateful for your bravery and dedication.
Happy 102nd birthday, we wish you a day filled with joy, laughter, and the warmth of friends and family. May your heart be light, and your spirit be as unyielding as ever. Thank you for your service, your resilience and the incredible legacy you continue to build.
With the utmost respect and admiration,
Jaclyn Hawse, Director of Communications & Business Development, USS Missouri Memorial Association, Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pearl Harbor
Happy Birthday Lou!!! Thank you for everything big and small that you have done in your life and for our country. You are a true hero and my family and friends are eternally grateful for your service and sacrifice,
Sara Rowland
Lou, As a retired LEO, I’d like to pay my respects to you on this special day. Thank you for your service, to both our country and community! We appreciate your willingness to always be present in providing guidance understanding and patience. Above all else, it has been an honor to meet you through the Holt’s, along with your extended family crew. Happy birthday to YOU!! Respectfully,
Allen Perez and the entire staff at Blue Line Security & Consulting
Dear Mr. Conter. May God bless you on your birthday and always THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE.
Mary and Stephen Yeager, New Orleans LA
The Knights of Columbus Council 1875 would like to wish Lou Conter a wonderful birthday. Wishing him a great and healthy year,
Knights of Columbus Council 1875
Happy, Happy 102nd Birthday Lou. I hope you have the best birthday ever. Wishing you a day of joy & blessings. Your friend,
Joe Ann George Taylor
HAPPY, HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOU! Thank you so much for all have done and continue to do. I am sure you have some GREAT stories to tell. Have a wonderful Day!
Julie Kennel
On behalf of the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors, Chapter 5, Walnut Creek, we wish Lou a very Happy 102 Birthday. May you be blessed with many more special days. Looking forward to seeing you come Dec 7th at Pearl for the 82nd anniversary.
SDPHS Ch. 5
I met Lou through a friend of mine. Kathryn has a deep respect for him. I enjoyed listening to the stories she had of him. So, Kathryn asked me a couple of years ago if I wanted to meet him, I jumped at the opportunity.
Lou was in the Navy as we all know. I too was in the Navy just many decades later. We were able to chat. Or I will say I was very happy to listen to his stories.
Lou, I want to wish you a very happy 102nd birthday. You are a true hero. Thank you for all that you did.
HM3 Kirsten Rockwood, US Navy
Dearest Lou, sending you 102 wishes for your special day. I’m honored to know you and hoping your next trip around the sun will be filled with love and good health. You are a true American hero!
Carol Reiley
Happy Birthday Lou! I have never had the pleasure of meeting you in person, but my wife Kim and I are good friends with Jim (Jimbo), and Jeff. Read your book. You are an amazing man. God Bless you and keep you going strong. Best regards,
Craig and Kim Cosbey
Commander Conter, this is CharLee Simons, host of the podcast called DO NOT TALK. I had the great privilege of meeting you a few years ago. Happiest of birthdays, hero!
CharLee Simons
Happy birthday and best wishes to Lou from the staff and patients at,
SNMH Cardiac Rehabilitation & Maintenance Center
Dear Lou, we hope you have a wonderful and very happy 102nd birthday! We are so proud to know you and call you our friend. Not only are you the only remaining survivor of the USS Arizona, you are one of the few remaining World War II members of our Council. We all love you and wish you good health and much happiness.
Love, Bonnie Potter and your Placer County Navy League family
Happy Birthday Lou. You are very special,
Janelle Kershaw
Happy Birthday to YOU! So much love, appreciation and respect sent your way today and every day in the upcoming year. Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do, touching the lives of the people all around you! For you...and our Val too, quickly went from strangers to role models, advisors to best friends then coaches, a support system, cheerleaders and teaches into family!
You openly embraced a young boy and adopted his mom. By the Grace of God, your involvement didn’t stop there. Your encouraging words and presence along with guidance meant the world. So, we invited and included you in on everything. You attended parties, awards ceremonies (school, Scouts, American Legion and the VFW). You became a motivational and inspirational speaker to new generations. In return, you introduced us to the Navy League and things that made you happy.
You taught lessons in life to carry forward from integrity, honor, preparedness, compassion, kindness and to pay if forward through service by giving back the community and helping others, individually. THANK YOU for everything! You made a profound difference, impacting lives forever! Oh, HAPPY DAY!
Kathryn Holt (Jeffrey’s Mom — LOL)
“Lou, what an honor to be able to call you Shipmate! May your day be filled with the warmest of blessings! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!” Sincerely,
Becky Dunavent
Happy Birthday from your fav Pearl Harbor photographer!
Paolo Cascio
I’m immensely excited by the idea that someone as incredible as you might see this birthday message. I am a 37 year old former military brat that grew up near Pearl Harbor for some time. While I may be much younger, I recognize the immeasurable benefit to having someone with your life experience and wisdom live to such a phenomenal age. I am a big fan of your life story and hope to one day meet you in person to celebrate it. You are cherished living history that I have tremendous respect for. The happiest of birthdays to you sir! I greatly appreciate your service and hope you have many more birthdays to come! Warmest regards,
Jesse Wilson
Happy birthday Mr. Conter!!! You are truly the most interesting and greatest man on earth! Love from the Brennan Family,
Natalie, Michael and Andrea
Happiest of Birthday wishes Lou. From,
Cathy Best, Joyce Eckard and Austin Eckard, USN
We’re wishing a very happy birthday to our friend, Lou. What an incredible man. We will always remember him as a war hero, but, more than that, we are honored to call him our friend.
Don and Nancy Goard, Foresthill
Happy 102 Birthday to Lou Conter! We love you, Lou, and hope to see you at a Navy League meeting soon ...
Mona and Don Anderson
Aloha, I’d like to help celebrate and wish Lou Conter a wonderful, happy and blessed 102 birthday. Thank you for your service and pray you have a wonderful day with your loved ones.
Mahalo, The Meadows
Lou, Happy 102nd Birthday to a great American! You are an inspiration and a role model to those who serve and have served. May your special day with loved ones be as special as you are to our Navy and nation.God bless,
CAPT Steve “Shep” Shepard, USN (Ret)
Happy 102nd Birthday Lou Conter! Greetings from Kilgore, Texas. Thank you for your service to our great country. Blessings to you on your special day.
The Samuel Paul Dinkins Chapter, NSDAR, Kilgore, Texas.
Happy Birthday Lou! I’m glad to join in on your birthday celebration via this message, I hope it’s a great one! I’m honored to know you and of your amazing service to our Nation in World War II You represent the very best of the American spirit, thank you and I appreciate you. — from Congressman LaMalfa
Sam Dorsey, Legislative Correspondent, Congressman LaMalfa (CA-01)
Happy 102 birthday Lou, May you have an exciting day,
The Sheffners