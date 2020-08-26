Happy 100th, Doris
Doris Gayle was born on Aug. 22, 1920 in Santa Barbara, Calif. At a young age she had to move to Iowa to live with relatives. From there she moved to Schenectady, NY where she found the joy of volunteering with the YWCA.
After World War II Doris, her husband and their new baby girl, Kim, moved to Los Altos, Calif. They eventually moved to Nevada City after retiring. Doris loves sitting on her deck surrounded by her flowers enjoying the Nevada City blues skies with her cat Molly by her side.
