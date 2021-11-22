Hanukkah comes extra early this year

Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz and his wife Chyena Yusewitz, are the founders Chabad of Grass Valley.

Submitted by Chyena Yusewitz

Chabad of Grass Valley has plenty going on for Hanukkah, which begins very early this year. The traditional eight-day winter-time Jewish festival will run from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6 and Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz of Chabad of Grass Valley says there is an explanation for this.

“The exact date of Hanukkah always fluctuates from year to year due to discrepancies between the lunar Hebrew calendar and the solar Gregorian calendar. The latter calendar has 365 days while the Hebrew calendar has 354 days,” said Yusewitz. “Over time, the Jewish calendar falls more and more out of phase with the solar one, and if left that way the holidays would gradually migrate across the entirety of the solar year. To ensure this doesn’t happen, the two calendars are brought back into sync every so often by the addition of an additional month to the Jewish year. Not surprisingly, the calendars are most out of sync just prior to a Jewish leap year. The current Jewish year of 5782 is just such a year.”

There will be plenty going on in Grass Valley and Nevada City to celebrate the holiday of Hanukkah, said Yusewitz, beginning with a grand celebration of the 6th Annual Public Menorah lighting taking place at 5 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the intersection of Union Alley and Commercial Street in downtown Nevada City (near Robinson’s Plaza). This event will feature the largest Menorah in Nevada County and a fire light show. The program will include greetings from elected officials and dreidels, donuts, and latkes for all. There will also be lively, festive music and crafts for the kids. Safety measures will be in place and street closure this year will allow ample space for physical distancing. Attendees are asked to follow local COVID-19 guidelines. There is no charge to attend.

Other Hanukkah celebrations organized by Chabad this year include a Hanukkah glow party for children, a car Menorah celebration, a latke party, a Hanukkah “mommy and me” event for infants and toddlers and a community Shabbat dinner.

For more information about all of Chabad’s Hanukkah parties and Menorah Lightings scheduled for each night of Hanukkah this year in Grass Valley and Nevada City, visit JewishGV.com/Chanukah or call 530-404-0020.

Chabad’s Hanukkah programming is structured to accommodate those who need to participate from a distance Those celebrating Hanukkah at home this year, can contact Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz for a free Hanukkah kit including a Menorah, candles, dreidels and chocolate gelt. Latkes and donuts can usually be included with advance request.