Hanukkah celebration lights up downtown Nevada City

The Grass Valley Chabad community lit a menorah Sunday in downtown Nevada City to celebrate the sixth night of Hanukkah.

The Hanukkah event, which began at dusk in Robinson Plaza, kicked off with music and a fire dancing show.

Dozens crowded around Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz, who sang traditional Hannukah songs and invited community members to light candles atop the 9-foot-tall menorah. According to Yusewitz, the event drew a variety of people of different faiths and from different areas, many of whom stopped by the ceremony while attending Nevada City's Victorian Christmas, which was in full swing Sunday night.

Sunday's ceremony was the second menorah lighting hosted locally by the Grass Valley Chabad community.

"The message of Chanukah is the message of light," Yusewitz said in a release. "A small amount of light dispels a lot of darkness. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference."

