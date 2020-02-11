Hank Meals’ ‘Just Enough Regional History’ talks begin this week in Nevada County

Author, history buff and archeologist Hank Meals this week will start his “Just Enough Regional History” series of presentations about the Yuba River region.

The talks begin at 7 p.m. each Thursday, starting this Thursday and running through March 12.

The presentations will occur at the Banner Community Guild, 12629 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley. The cost to attend each session is $10.

The discussions include:

Thursday: Meals will discuss petroglyphs — enigmatic and fascinating evidence of the first people in our region.

Feb. 20: Spanish exploration; malaria and smallpox on the Sacramento River; Yokuts and Miwok horse trading; fur traders; Mexican land grants; the Americans.

Feb. 27: Getting here; Manifest Destiny; technologies and their environmental impacts; foreign miner’s tax; trails and roads; water appropriation and transport; degradation of water quality; early hydraulic mining; diminishing returns.

March 5: Investors and stockholders; transcontinental railroad; lumbering; Chinese Exclusion Act; hydraulic mining; Sawyer decision; Dawes Act; hard rock mining; grazing.

March 12: The lasting imprint of former land use activities; reading the landscape.