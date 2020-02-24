Hank Meals’ history talks continue this week, into March

Hank Meals, delivering one of his “Just Enough Regional History” talks, discussed the past and its impact on current culture and the environment.

“History begins with the Gold Rush around here,” Meals told a crowd of about 50 people last Thursday.

Meals delivered the second of five presentations about the Yuba River area. An archaeologist, author and history-buff, Meals said he’s “passionate about the history of this place”.

Meals during his talk emphasized Spanish exploration; malaria and smallpox on the Sacramento River; Yokuts and Miwok horse-trading; fur traders; Mexican land grants; and the Americans pre-Gold Rush. His 90-minute presentation consisted of a projected slideshow of dozens of pictures and art relating to the time before the Gold Rush. Along with each photo, Meals gave an in-depth description of its origin and meaning. He made several connections between past events and their impact on the current culture and environment of the area.

With the stories, pictures, and art he shared, Meals formed a lesson that helped educate the group about the land, and teach that there’s a past beyond the discovery of gold.

There are three more presentations in his series, all at the Banner Community Guild, 12629 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley. They start at 7 p.m. Thursdays and cost $10 each.

This week’s discussion will focus on Manifest Destiny; technologies and their environmental impacts; Foreign Miner’s Tax; trails and roads; water appropriation and transportation; early hydraulic mining; and diminishing returns.

Ruby Dobbs is a senior at Nevada Union High School.