Friday mornings sound a little different now for listeners of KVMR Community Radio.
After 19 years behind the mic, longtime disc jockey Jerianne Van Dijk has decided to hang up her earphones, though her affiliation with the station will remain.
“I haven’t actually left,” Van Dijk explained. “I had my last day of a 19-year show. 19 years I had been doing the Friday morning show, so everybody knew me from Friday morning.”
Van Dijk said that a couple years ago she started realizing how much time it takes to put into a weekly broadcast — usually about eight hours cumulatively during the week.
“I realized I was giving eight hours to something, and I need more time to do other things. So I thought I would go every other week. So for three years I went every other week and slowly cut down to none.”
Next up for Van Dijk, in addition to her thriving art career, is to make a monthly appearance alongside co-host Todd Washoske as the two pair up for a new offering — a show called “Under The Influence.”
Van Dijk’s foray into radio wasn’t always an obvious option for her, though her love for music transcends all genres and styles.
“It was 25 years ago and in 1998 I had three kids in high school, and I listened to their music all the time,” she said. “I had my own hopes to hear things on KVMR, and I thought, you know, I am an illustrator. I listen (to KVMR) all the time but I never hear what I want to play. So I just got to that place where I thought, I’ll take the class and give it a try.”
Throughout her time with the station Van Dijk had the opportunity to interview a myriad of artists, from Dr. John to harmonica great James Cotton to The Doors’ Ray Manzarek.
“I did share a lot about the community and exploits going on. I felt like that was part of my deal. The show was always full. I tried to make it fun and goofy.”
With all the people she met, all the events she broadcast on behalf of KVMR, Van Dijk said the thing she liked best about being on air was, well, being on air.
“We have giant speakers over where we play and I crank it up really loud and enjoy the music I have picked. That is so different than listening to little MP3s all squeezed up. You hear half the sound you want to hear.”
Changes in technology were a factor in her decision to leave the Friday morning show.
“We went through the pandemic and that was really difficult because we had to produce from home. And I wasn’t set up for the full production so Sean (Dooley) at the station would put together a bunch of archive music from my shows. Or I would send him a list of things and he would have them all ready. They’d make it sound like I just put that show together.”
Van Dijk cited the decline of CDs has made way for digital music, which makes virtually any song or artist instantly accessible. She doesn’t particularly care for the sound the technology produces and feels that listeners aren’t always hearing what the artist intended. KVMR itself remains one of the only — if not the only — station in America to still maintain a CD player meant for broadcasting.
Between her now-monthly “Under The Influence,” and her art, Van Dijk will keep busy with other interests and commitments. The timing, she said, seemed obvious.
“The thing I like about stepping down is that it leaves a space for someone else. And somebody else will have new music or different music, and something fresh. It’s all about turning on your listener.”
"Under The Influence" airs every third Wednesday of the month from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on KVMR 89.5 or on KVMR.org.
