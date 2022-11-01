facebook tracking pixel Halloween Spooktacular takes over the Rood Center | TheUnion.com
Halloween Spooktacular takes over the Rood Center

The powers of the dark side help fill out a young trick-or-treater’s treat trail scavenger hunt card Monday at the Eric Rood Administrative Center in Nevada City where the County of Nevada has their offices. The County’s different departments within the building were decorated with different themes where tricks and treats were had by all.
Photo: Courtesy Taylor Wolfe
Folks get ready to hand out candy from the Eric Rood Administrative Center during Monday’s Halloween Spooktacular including Economic Development Department Manager Kimberly Parker (from left), County Librarian Nick Wilczek, District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek, and County CEO Alison Lehman.
Photo: Courtesy Taylor Wolfe
Nevada County CEO Alison Lehman has given her office a scene fitting for a scarecrow for Monday’s trick-or-treat event at the Rood Center.
Photo: Courtesy Taylor Wolfe
Kids and families find prizes while taking on the treat trail scavenger hunt at the Rood Center during Monday’s Halloween festivities.
Photo: Courtesy Taylor Wolfe
A treat trail card that has collected all of the stamps from the different treat trail stops.
Photo: Courtesy Taylor Wolfe
News
