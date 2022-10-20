Halloween happenings: Traditional family friendly all-hallows-eve events planned

Downtown Grass Valley has gone to the skeletons as the Mill Street Mall and others prepare for Halloween.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada County is gearing up for one of it’s more widely celebrated holidays next Monday Oct. 31, and there is no shortage of Halloween activities geared for the family this year.

Returning to downtown Grass Valley is the traditional Safe Trick or Treat event for preschoolers set for Halloween morning from 10 a.m to 1:00 p.m.

Last year due to Covid constraints, the event featured a centralized location where preschoolers could get a goodie bag.

“This year is back to the traditional,” Grass Valley Downtown Association’s Mary Ann Boyer said. “The shops are all welcoming the kids.”

A skeletal ticket taker awaits visitors to downtown Grass Valley in front of the Del Oro Theatre.

Photo: Elias Funez

Local restaurants will be featuring seasonal goodies and folks will be encouraged to enjoy all the photo opportunities with the Halloween decorations spread about downtown.

This year, the County of Nevada and the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce are partnering to bring the Nevada City Halloween Spooktacular, a trick-or-treat event from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Halloween and will be held at both the Eric Rood Center off of Maidu Avenue, and downtown Nevada City.

Special events will be held at both locations including face painting downtown and a scavenger hunt with prizes at the Eric Rood Center.

Folks can find convenient parking at the Eric Rood Center, trick-or-treat throughout the County building, and then take the free Nevada County Connects shuttle to downtown Nevada City, where merchants will open their doors to trick-or-treaters.

A witch seems to be floating away over Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley. New Halloween decorations await visitors this year.

Photo: Elias Funez

“All ages are invited to roam the festive halls, go on a Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt, and gather tasty treats from each of our departments, where they’ll find a different world behind every door,” said Nevada County CEO Alison Lehman.

Shuttles will run between the Eric Rood Center and City Hall every 15 minutes until 7:00 pm.

East Broad Street will be closed to traffic at the Y (East Broad and Cottage Street) from 3:00 p.m. into the evening.

The Fall Family Festival — hosted by Twin Cities Church — will be occurring from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween at 11726 Rough and Ready Highway.

The theme this year is animal adventures, and will feature five different animal lands; down on the farm, under the ocean, in the jungle, forest fun land, and dinosaur adventures.

There will also be a petting zoo, an animal puppet band, giant inflatables and bounce houses.

3,000 pounds of candy is slated to be given away during the free event.