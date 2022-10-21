Halloween dog mob in costume: PAWS’itive Pals Dog Training announces annual parade

These humans were dressed for the Halloween festivities during last year’s dog parade in downtown Grass Valley. The event is scheduled for Sunday Oct. 30.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

PAWS’itive Pals Dog Training is hosting their 8th annual Dog in Costume Parade and is inviting the public to participate in the event scheduled to take place in downtown Grass Valley, Sunday Oct. 30 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Participants will be asked to meet up in the parking lot of El Barrio Mexican Market — which will be blocked off to vehicles — before the parade’s start time at 3:30 p.m. Folks will then follow a route around downtown Grass Valley that will lead them by the Bret Harte Retirement Inn, Grass Valley Brewery, Gold Miners Inn, and along Mill Street from Neal Street to Main Street where the parade will end.

“PAWS’itive Pals Dog Training established this event to bring joy to the Nevada County Community, parading through Downtown Grass Valley with our well-mannered dogs. In sharing the joyfulness and goofiness we promote that our furry companions should be trained using positive reinforcement methods. Last year the event brought 121 dogs in costume, our goal this year is to invite others to this community event and increase the participants to 300 dogs.” said Lauren Hayes, Owner at PAWS’itive Pals Dog Training.

A pair of superheroes walk along Mill at Main street during last year’s Halloween dog parade.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

Founded in 2014, PAWS’itive Pals Dog Training is a leading dog training business training dogs from our community and throughout California. The business offers a variety of services to work with our patrons to facilitate accurate communication between owners and their companions’ using methods and tools that work with, not against, our companions to navigate the distractions of real-life scenarios.

Dogs wore all types of costumes store bought and home made during last year’s Halloween dog parade through downtown Grass Valley.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

Last year’s downtown Grass Valley Halloween dog parade brought over 100 dogs and their owners to take part in the 7th annual event hosted by Pawsitive Pals Dog Training.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

For more information, email alphalauren@pawsitivepalsdogtraining.com .