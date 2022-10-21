Halloween dog mob in costume: PAWS’itive Pals Dog Training announces annual parade
PAWS’itive Pals Dog Training is hosting their 8th annual Dog in Costume Parade and is inviting the public to participate in the event scheduled to take place in downtown Grass Valley, Sunday Oct. 30 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Participants will be asked to meet up in the parking lot of El Barrio Mexican Market — which will be blocked off to vehicles — before the parade’s start time at 3:30 p.m. Folks will then follow a route around downtown Grass Valley that will lead them by the Bret Harte Retirement Inn, Grass Valley Brewery, Gold Miners Inn, and along Mill Street from Neal Street to Main Street where the parade will end.
“PAWS’itive Pals Dog Training established this event to bring joy to the Nevada County Community, parading through Downtown Grass Valley with our well-mannered dogs. In sharing the joyfulness and goofiness we promote that our furry companions should be trained using positive reinforcement methods. Last year the event brought 121 dogs in costume, our goal this year is to invite others to this community event and increase the participants to 300 dogs.” said Lauren Hayes, Owner at PAWS’itive Pals Dog Training.
Founded in 2014, PAWS’itive Pals Dog Training is a leading dog training business training dogs from our community and throughout California. The business offers a variety of services to work with our patrons to facilitate accurate communication between owners and their companions’ using methods and tools that work with, not against, our companions to navigate the distractions of real-life scenarios.
PAWS’itive Pals Dog Training and this Event are either registered trademarks or trademarks of PAWS’itive Pals Dog Training in the United States.
For more information, email alphalauren@pawsitivepalsdogtraining.com.
Domestic violence in our community and how to help
Every October, Community Beyond Violence (CBV) joins with advocates, survivors and supporters across the nation to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM).
