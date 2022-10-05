Halloween costume swap: Donations accepted through today, Monday morning

Nevada County Media intern Nikairye Wondergem holds up a Deadpool costume that could fit a teenager and was donated to be part of Monday’s Halloween costume swap, available free to local youth at the studio.

Photo: Elias Funez

In an effort to help local families save money, as well as help our environment, Nevada County Media is hosting an upcoming Halloween Costume Swap at the Nevada County Media Studios in Grass Valley, at 355 Crown Point Circle, Suite D (behind Analog Devices) this coming Monday only, Oct. 10 from 12 to 5 p.m.

The event is free to attend and all costumes are free as well.

“With Halloween trick or treating on hold for many families over the past two years, we know that this year Nevada County children are bursting at the seams to get out and prowl the streets in costume,” a release from Nevada County Media said.

“And with a two-year delay accompanied by two years of steady growing, many kids are likely to find their costumes are also bursting at the seams.”

By re-purposing and recycling usable costumes, people are in turn helping the environment by keeping additional plastic and materials out of landfills as well.

The only rules that are asked is that one free costume is allowed per child, and the child must be present for the selection. Items available will be based on community donations up to the time of the event, so there will be no guarantees of sizes or quantity of costumes available.

Costumes are available on a first come first served basis.

Donations accepted through Monday morning

To help make this event possible, and to provide as many costumes as possible, the community is being asked to drop off any gently used Halloween costumes, for all ages, through today Thursday Oct. 6th, between noon and 5pm at Nevada County Media’s studio at 355 Crown Point Circle Suite D., according to the release.

By Wednesday the studio had already collected a handful of gently used costumes included a ninja costume, a full body red suit, and a Deadpool costume.

“We’ll take costumes Monday morning if people can’t get to us today,” Nevada County Media Executive Director Ramona Howard said.

“What people drop off we’re making available for people to come and get.”

Nikairye Wondergem shows off a full body red suit that will be part of Monday’s Halloween costume swap hosted from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Nevada County Media studios at 355 Crown Point Circle.

Photo: Elias Funez

To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.