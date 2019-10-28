Halloween Book Giveaway at Grass Valley Elk’s Lodge

The 18th Read to Your Child Halloween Book Giveaway, as part of Grass Valley Downtown Association’s Safe Trick or Treat for preschool children, is coming up on Oct. 31. In addition to the treats offered by many merchants along Mill and Main streets, free books will be available in English and Spanish from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the Grass Valley Elks Lodge, located at 109 S. School Street. Families are advised to allow plenty of time to get a book with personalized book plate. Those interested in helping with the book giveaway can email NedRussell@pacbell.net.