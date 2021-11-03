Halloween barbecue fundraiser feeds families, funds youth program
On October 31, The Rotary Club of Grass Valley hosted the second annual Trick or Tri-Tip Drive Thru dinner fundraiser at Lyman Gilmore Middle School. The event raised $2,000, which will support local youth programs supported by The Rotary Club of Grass Valley. “The club also donated 34 of the meals to the local Salvation Army Booth Center families and we were able to feed everyone on Halloween,” said Pat Ward, event chair person. In total, 240 meals were sold.
Recently the Rotary Club of Grass Valley provided funds to the “Read Me A Story” childhood literacy program through Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. The club also sponsors Lyman Gilmore Middle School, including the student of the month and has funded projects to update the playground and build an amphitheater. The Rotary Club of Grass Valley provides scholarships to local youth, supports leadership programs and supports many nonprofits in the community that help local children.
