Hail hits home

Hail from Tuesday’s storm briefly covered the streets and vehicles along Broad Street in Nevada City, where Nevada City police reported a couple of vehicle spinouts. A dusting of snow was reported by residents along Banner Lava Cap early Tuesday morning. Twenty-four hour area precipitation totals by Tuesday afternoon: Alta Sierra 0.22 inches; Grass Valley Condon Park 0.12 inches; Banner Lava Cap 0.09 inches; and the San Juan Ridge 0.10 inches. High temperatures today are expected in the lower 60s and will continue to warm up toward a forecast high of 80 both Saturday and Sunday.
Coffee shop patrons take in Tuesday’s hail storm in Nevada City from the warmth of Fable Coffee at 233 Broad St.
