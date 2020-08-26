GVFD: Former Fire Chief John Straka passes

FROM A RELEASE:

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the City of Grass Valley and the Grass Valley Fire Department announce the passing of former Chief John Straka.

“Chief Straka was and will always be remembered as an integral member of the Grass Valley Fire Department serving as its Chief from 1981 to 1985. Duty, sacrifice, and esprit de corps exemplified the commitment of Chief Straka as he and his fellow firefighters gave their time to the citizens of Grass Valley. Chief Straka helped pave the way for the Grass Valley Fire Department, we are eternally grateful and will continue to honor the former Chief through our commitment to community and service.

“The traditional bell ringing for the passing of Chief Straka will take place at 1100 on Saturday August 29, 2020 at the Race St Fire Station.”

Source: The city of Grass Valley Fire Department