GV student makes ‘President’s List’
Matthew Cross of Grass Valley was named to the Spring 2019 President’s List at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average to receive this honor. Cross is a senior majoring in engineering. LeTourneau University is a Christian polytechnic university that offers 140 undergraduate and graduate degree programs across a range of disciplines.
