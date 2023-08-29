The Sierra Foothills will be climbing as temperatures rise to 89 degrees on Wednesday in places like Grass Valley with dry conditions and light winds at 5 to 7 mph.
A Fire Weather Watch alert for the west Sacramento areas has been activated for Tuesday night through Wednesday and into Thursday.
The Central Valley is expected to reach 98 on Wednesday and the combination of gusty winds and dry hot afternoons make conditions right for potential fire events, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.
Wednesday will also bring wind gusts predicted as high as 35 mph in places like Chico and Redding aggravating potential fire conditions.
Skies across the Valley and the Foothills may include some haze and smoke from shifting winds, according to the National Weather Service.
Sacramento gusts are expected at 20 mph with temperatures around 98 degrees on Wednesday with overnight temperatures in the low 60s.
High temperatures in the foothills start to cool down slowly on Thursday with clear skies and temperatures in the mid 80s.
Thursday night a few clouds will bring temperatures into the 50s in the foothills with light breezes to enjoy overnight.
Friday, the Foothills can expect partly sunny with cooler temperatures around 72 degrees and lows in mid to low 50s overnight.
Saturday and Sunday show more mild temperatures in the mid to low 70s for the Foothills with cooling overnight.
By Sunday places like Chico and Redding are back down into the mid 80s.
Lake Tahoe will feel chilly on Sunday with temperatures expected around 66 degrees with breezy conditions.