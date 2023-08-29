weather

Partly cloudy skies ahead in the evenings make for dramatic sunsets and cooler temperatures. Temperatures climb mid week but will drop off by the end of the week when temps are expected to cool down.

 Marianne Boll-See/mboll-see@theunion.com

The Sierra Foothills will be climbing as temperatures rise to 89 degrees on Wednesday in places like Grass Valley with dry conditions and light winds at 5 to 7 mph.

A Fire Weather Watch alert for the west Sacramento areas has been activated for Tuesday night through Wednesday and into Thursday.