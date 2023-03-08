A disturbance and gunshot was reported at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday on Pleasant Street in Grass Valley with several subjects involved; however, the report was misleading according to Lieutenant Brian Blakemore from the Grass Valley Police Department (GVPD).
The victim accidentally shot himself, according to Blakemore.
“It was self-inflicted and accidental. There never was any actual arrest or threats or suspects or threat to the public at all, so we closed the investigation,” Blakemore said.
“He’s fine. [The victim] went down to Sutter Roseville and got stitched up. He suffered a non-life threatening wound.”
"The Nevada City Police Department responded to help us with investigating the scene, but no one went to jail," Blakemore said.
The incident was initially reported as a gunshot victim, however that report was incorrect.
A following report at around the same time, sighting a suspicious speeding, dark-colored vehicle on Pleasant Street was also misreported, according to Blakemore. The two events were unrelated.
“He was very lucky. There might have been a little drinking involved and he thought he was going to be in trouble. We quickly dispelled any sort of criminality,” Blakemore said. “He was a victim of his own negligence.”
Most police activity has been related to storm response lately, according to Blakemore.