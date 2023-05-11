Bridgeport Covered Bridge

Join a guided geology walk at the South Yuba River State Park at Bridgeport this Friday beginning at 10 a.m.

 courtesy photo

Join us for docent-led geology walk at South Yuba River State Park! Visitors can meet the docent at the Buttermilk Bend Trail parking lot, on the east side of Pleasant Valley Road.

A maximum of 12 visitors can attend the tour. Please reserve your spot at https://tinyurl.com/GeologyWalk