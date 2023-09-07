Staff Writer
Sierra College’s Art Department is getting ready to launch another year of lectures open to the public, and Matt Gottschalk, an administrator with the college, is eager for people to learn more.
The first lecture of the new season will take place Monday, September 18 at 2:00 p.m. in Sierra College’s N12 Multipurpose Room and is free to all students and community members.
“Terry (is a) super amazing, influential guy who retired from Nevada Union,” Gottschalk said. “He retired from teaching about four years ago, pre-COVID. He was our Sierra College student exhibition juror when COVID hit. He had just recently retired.”
Baxter enjoyed a career in drawing and painting, and earned himself a legion of followers just from his student body.
“I should have put it on the flyer, just ‘Baxter’ because that’s sort of what he is,” Gottschalk clarified. “Everyone has always called him Baxter. I had some young students here and when I was promoting the lecture to them I said, ‘Terry Baxter is coming and it’s so exciting; does anyone know him?’ Then I said, ‘he was the high school art teacher for forever’ and people were like, his name is Terry? They all knew Baxter.
“It’s such a resource and such an inspiration for me to bring Terry here; his life and career, that’s the thing. It’s these instructors that are transformative. We are really excited about him, but we are also really excited to be continuing the lecture series. Last fall was our first semester we were bringing in the Guest Artist Lecture Series to Nevada County campus. We created it here.”
Moving into fall, Sierra College’s Art Department is also expanding and partnering with the college’s Counseling Department for the first Art And Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 14, in the west quad of the campus.
The art department is coinciding the event with the annual Open Studios Tour, after making its debut on the tour last year.
“We are combining forces and…are holding what would traditionally be the preview day, the Sierra College preview day, on that day. And we are teaming up to make it the Art And Harvest Festival. It will be on campus, centered around the art departments. We’ll have watercolor demonstrations, print-making demonstrations, ceramic demonstrations, as well as face painting, snacks, live entertainment, hay bale photo ops. We are trying to be very kid friendly. Anyone who has a map for the Open Studio tour will come up to our gallery and see the show there; we’ll have signage.”
Ultimately, Gottschalk is passionate about spreading the word of Sierra College and its many offerings.
“At some point I feel we fell off the radar, this campus,” he said. “People have sort of forgotten about us. We live in a weird time where so much is accessible through technology, and the reality is if you want to pick up a new skill for the heck of it the benefit of coming here is you get lifelong masters who have dedicated themselves to this craft. That’s the part of the equation.
“We’re absolutely going to keep (the lecture series) going. One of our goals through the lecture series is to give a global perspective in arts. One thing that is significant to this area, there’s a reason why a lot of us move here to begin with or are from here and moved back is being such a small town we have such a concentration of high-caliber people and artists, thinkers, engineers, whatever it is. It’s amazing. I think it’s so great to live in a place like this and I think it’s really important to hold events that put us into a global conversation. I really want students on this campus to understand that; they have that right at their resource. Take us up on the offer of the resources we are providing. Yes, you can get skills to help yourself get a better job which in itself is phenomenal. But you can also tap into the entire world through just stepping foot on this campus.
“I think it’s important for people to know they can come here and get some basic skills.”
For more information on Sierra College’s Guest Artist Lecture series, please visit www.sierracollege.edu/events.