Staff Writer
Allison Quigley knows food well, and loves serving her community with her culinary delights.
Quigley is the owner and operator – and one of only two employees – at Mountain Grubs, a sandwich shop located near the Grass Valley Airport.
With a smoker always at the ready, Quigley serves up everything from breakfast burritos to avocado toast, pulled pork to biscuits and gravy and tri-tip.
“I worked for Kinder’s barbecue meats and butchers in the Bay Area,” Quigley said. “I started there in about ’91, which was the beginning of their boom. We started off in a warehouse and we just started barbecuing outside and it took off. We opened up 13 stores and four franchises. My whole life I have been with them.”
Quigley got married and her then-husband suggested a move to Grass Valley. This was music to her ears as she had spent much of her childhood in the area with her family.
“When I got married, I moved up here. However, ‘up here’ has been in my life since I was a child,” said Quigley. “My dad had a plane and plays golf, so we used to come up to Alta Sierra and we had our own house on the golf course.”
Quigley has been living in the area for 11 years, spending much of her time working at Hills Flat Lumber, making its breakfast menu. Once her mother passed away, however, she knew it was time to leave Hills Flat to help care for her mom’s assets.
“Right towards the end I started looking for what my dream is and what everyone has supported me through,” she said. “People said, ‘Do it! Do it! You’re gonna make it.’”
It was a fateful drive up to the airport one day when she noticed a sign on the door of what is now Mountain Grubs and called the realtor. From there, she said, it was “game on.” Part of the appeal, she said, is that the deli lies off the beaten path and is somewhat of a hidden treasure.
And she has plans not only to work on getting a “huge” smoker outside her building, but to expand her operations. She has had meetings with realtors and has a few locations (yet to be revealed) where she is hoping to expand while still maintaining her original location.
When it comes down to it, there is one thing that keeps Quigley going each day: her customers.
“I love feeding people,” she said. “I love to see their smile. I love the reaction they get from my food. It makes me feel good. If you’re doing something good for somebody and you see them smile, and they turn around and go ‘wow!’ that just picks you up. It makes every day worth it to come here at five in the morning.”
“And it’s just all I know,” Quigley continued. “I love to talk to people and am very outspoken. It’s like an entire family and we have only been here since April (2022). And we have gained such a huge following and family that now we’re sharing phone numbers. I love that. My food has always been number one. It’s quality first. I know what I am looking for and I have the experience to do that. I make it quick. People don’t have time nowadays so there’s days when this (place) is completely full. And that is what everybody has said to me: it’s amazing. I love it.”
Mountain Grubs Sandwich Shop is located at 12537 Loma Rica Dr. in Grass Valley. It can be reached at 530-802-7318.