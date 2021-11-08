Group to present against ‘Critical Race Theory’ at school board

An organization called “Protecting American Ideals” will give a presentation to the Nevada Joint Union High School District’s Board of Trustees during its meeting Wednesday.

According to documents attached to the meeting’s online agenda , one of the group’s aims is “ridding our schools of Critical Race Theory.” The document starts off by contrasting ideas the group labels “American Values,” with what it calls “CRT Ideology,” and goes on to give examples the group says “reflect CRT” in the district.

The group was originally scheduled to present at the board’s Oct. 13 meeting, but the presentation was postponed. After some discussion as well as a number of public comments on the matter, the board determined then that the group’s presentation would be added to this month’s meeting.

During the board’s discussion last month, board President Jamie Reeves stated her concern was that the presentation is not related to any particular action item for the board to consider, adding that there are action items the board does need to take.

Wednesday’s meeting will also mark a return to in-person attendance for the district’s board meetings, after it had adopted a fully virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





District Superintendent Brett McFadden said last week that board meetings prior to the pandemic had occurred in person and not been broadcast for viewing. Now, for viewing only, members of the public will be able to access a livestream of the meeting via Zoom.

In-person attendees will be asked to wear a mask, added McFadden.

He said it was a challenge determining the meeting’s location given that it was difficult to determine how many people would attend, although he noted there is a “strong interest” among students and the community.

As of last week, said McFadden, it was still being determined how members of the public who would not be attending the meeting in person could still make public comments. He said this option would be the “new standard” for the district’s board meetings going forward.

According to the meeting agenda, public comments in writing can be sent by email to board@njuhsd.com until 3 p.m. Wednesday, and these will be printed for the board to read.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com