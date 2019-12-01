Group meets to support family, caregivers of dementia patients in Grass Valley

Cascades of Grass Valley, a senior living community located at 415 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley, is hosting a monthly support group for family and caregivers of those with dementia to help provide proven techniques to care, connection and understanding.

Meetings are held on the third Friday of each month from 2 to 3 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Caring for a loved one with memory loss can be challenging and difficult, but with support and the care of others who are going through similar experiences, it can become easier, say organizers. At Cascades of Grass Valley, the goal is to provide an environment that fosters engagement and connection, giving participants time to rest and recharge with others who understand their journey, ask questions, share personal stories, give and receive support and learn care techniques from local experts on memory loss. Meetings are free and open to the public.

Call Brianna Phillips or Pepsi Pittman at 530-272-8002 to for more information or to RSVP.