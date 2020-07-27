Grocery Outlet matching donations to help hungry families
Grocery Outlet is holding its annual fundraiser, “Independence From Hunger,” throughout the month of July. Donate at least $5 or more at the register and Grocery Outlet will match each dollar in a bulk grocery purchase to Interfaith Food Ministry. In the past, Grocery Outlet has been able to raise over $10,000 with community and matched funds combined, to buy groceries for folks in need through IFM at discounted bulk rates. Community members are encouraged to donate at Grocery Outlet through the end of July to make a contribution, at 616 Sutton Way, Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-870-0177.
