Grocery Outlet helps feed homeless community
Grocery Outlet learned that the food needs of Hospitality House have tripled as a result of the pandemic, so for month of August, they have pledged to help the homeless services provider as much as they can with a goal of helping to provide 3,000 meals in 31 days.
Grocery Outlet has been dependably donating food these last few weeks and will continue to help in this capacity for the rest of the month.
“Thank you, Grocery Outlet, for giving real people in our community nourishing meals and fuel to return to stability and housing,” said Development Director Ashley Quadros, in a statement.
Hospitality House has more mouths to feed with approximately 4,500 more meals still needed this month. The community is invited to donate food or financial support if they can. Visit http://www.hhshelter.org to learn more about ways to help during the pandemic or send a donation to Hospitality House, located at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945.
