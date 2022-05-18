Grin and bear it: Wandering bear causes Seven Hills Middle School to go on lockdown
A bear taking a stroll through Nevada City caused Seven Hills Middle School to go on lockdown Wednesday morning before returning to its home in the Deer Creek drainage.
The bear was first reported around 11 a.m. in the area of 161 Nevada City Highway. According to scanner traffic, the bear decided to take a tour through some backyards along Hoover Lane and Brock Road.
Nevada City police officers and Grass Valley/Nevada City Animal Control Officer Caralyn Figone could be seen knocking on the front doors of residences and warning people of the docile threat once the location of the bear was determined.
“Hey, there’s a bear in your backyard,” Nevada City PD could be heard warning folks of the docile threat. Currently on Brock Street making its way towards Zion through backyards. #theunionnow @TheUnion pic.twitter.com/9xGEMTgTBi— Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) May 18, 2022
“Hey, there’s a bear in your backyard,” Nevada City police could be heard telling the residents of Brock Road.
Seven Hills Middle School went on lockdown due to the bear being on or near the school after it was seen leaving the Brock Road area. The bear then headed toward St. Canice Center, off Reward Street, before turning tail toward the Deer Creek drainage, where it’s believed to live.
— Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Two groups endorse Patti Ingram Spencer for supervisor
Two community organizations have thrown their support behind the campaign of Patti Ingram Spencer for Nevada County District 3 supervisor, a news release states.