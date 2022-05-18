Grin and bear it: Wandering bear causes Seven Hills Middle School to go on lockdown

A healthy adult black bear took a daytime stroll on Wednesday through the Seven Hills area of Nevada City. Nevada City police kept a close watch on the usually nocturnal animal as it made its way back toward the Deer Creek drainage, where it’s believed to have its home.

Photo: Elias Funez

A bear taking a stroll through Nevada City caused Seven Hills Middle School to go on lockdown Wednesday morning before returning to its home in the Deer Creek drainage.

The bear was first reported around 11 a.m. in the area of 161 Nevada City Highway. According to scanner traffic, the bear decided to take a tour through some backyards along Hoover Lane and Brock Road.

Nevada City police officers and Grass Valley/Nevada City Animal Control Officer Caralyn Figone could be seen knocking on the front doors of residences and warning people of the docile threat once the location of the bear was determined.

"Hey, there's a bear in your backyard," Nevada City PD could be heard warning folks of the docile threat. Currently on Brock Street making its way towards Zion through backyards.

Seven Hills Middle School went on lockdown due to the bear being on or near the school after it was seen leaving the Brock Road area. The bear then headed toward St. Canice Center, off Reward Street, before turning tail toward the Deer Creek drainage, where it’s believed to live.

— Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez

Brock Road residents keep an eye out for the adult black bear as it makes its way through backyards in Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez