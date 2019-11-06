“Grills & Grilles” winners announced

United Way of Nevada County held its 12th annual barbecue event, the “Grills & Grilles” fundraiser on Oct. 19. The event was held at Western Gateway Park and more than 400 people showed up to view an eclectic collection of cars and sample grilled delicacies. The 5th Derek Sorensen Memorial Disc Golf competition took place earlier in the day.

The public voted for their favorite “Backyard BBQ” team and favorite vehicle. A team of expert judges chose the winning “Critics Choice” in the Backyard BBQ competition. The winner of the 2019 Backyard BBQ People’s Choice 1st place award went to “Rub n Butts.” Second place went to “The Rib Doctors” and third place was “Interfaith Food Ministry BBQ.” The Backyard BBQ Critic’s Choice 1st place went to “Griffin BBQ,” with “Interfaith Food Ministry BBQ” and “Precision Q” coming in 2nd and 3rd respectively. “Rub n Butts” won the Spirit Award for their energy, creativity, and spiritedness.

The “Best in Show” winner in the Car Show was a 1962 Chevy Corvair custom pick-up owned by Bill Croker. The 5th Annual Derek Sorensen Fundraiser Doubles Disc Golf Tournament had 37 doubles teams, totaling 74 players. The Gold Country Disc Golf Association tournament raised $2,765 to be donated in honor of Derek Sorensen’s memory.

All of the proceeds from these events go to the United Way of Nevada County Community Impact Fund, which goes towards making an impact in the areas of basic needs, including food insecurity, emergency shelter and access to healthcare. To participate in next year’s event, email admin@uwnc.org or call 530-274-8111.