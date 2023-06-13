Staff Writer
Though steadily, local temperatures are expected to increase this week, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive today after 4:00 p.m. with the day mostly seeing sun and a high of 77 degrees. Wednesday will usher in slightly warmer temperatures and the possibility of showers will all but disappear.
According to Robert Baruffaldi of the NWS, the precipitation totals for the weekend are meager with .01” of rainfall reported in Grass Valley and .04” in Nevada City. The recent erratic weather, Baruffaldi said, is the result of a low pressure system which moved over southern California and has made its way to the four corners region.
As for today’s weather, Baruffaldi said: “We expect more thunderstorms. This is the last day/night we expect that. After that we should be fine. Once we get to midweek, it will be sunny and warmer—back around close to normal.”
Unfortunately, Baruffaldi said, weather doesn’t give folks a break who have been patiently awaiting summer’s arrival, meaning just because summer has taken longer to arrive doesn’t necessarily mean the season will be extended.
“That doesn’t happen,” he said. “Summer will be here and it will get hot. It’s just a little but delayed this year.
“For the most part for (today) will be mostly sunny for you guys. There’s a chance of a thunderstorm but it would be more remote. It should be warming up and continue warming up through Wednesday and that’s when we’ll see sunny skies for the rest of the week.”
Baruffaldi added that those eager to plunge into the Yuba River will simply have to wait it out.
“It might be a while,” he said. “Maybe mid-July.”
In other parts of the country, severe thunderstorms and flash flooding threats continue across the southern Plains and southeast over the next few days. The severe weather also extends into parts of the central High Plains and mid-Atlantic while Texas is expecting record-breaking heat.
