Greenhorn Firewise Community meeting today

Has your homeowner’s insurance lapsed or you can’t afford it? The Greenhorn Firewise Community is hosting a meeting you may want to attend, especially those who live in along the Greenhorn Road corridor.

The meeting is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today at 12836 Greenhorn Rd., at the corner of Blair Court and Greenhorn Road, one block from the Brunswick Road intersection. Bring a chair.

Wanda Mertens with Mertens Insurance will address insurance issues vital to homeowners. She knows the insurance industry very well and has information most of us want to know. Dianne Marshall will provide an update on the Greenhorn Firewise Community’s unique water tank installation project. Paul Tebbel will talk about defensible space and free defensible space advisory visits. Caleb Dardick, Assistant Chief Executive Officer of Nevada County, will be there to discuss residents’ firesafe priorities. Dave Crockett with PG&E will talk about PG&E’s Wildfire Safety Program.

Please RSVP at gfcmeeting@gmail.com . Include your questions for presenters when you RSVP. The Greenhorn Firewise Community is an unincorporated, nonprofit organization certified by the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) Firewise USA. We are a part of the Nevada County Coalition of Firewise Communities working under the direction of the Nevada County Fire Safe Counsel in collaboration with the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services and the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District.