Greenhorn Firewise Community meeting today
Has your homeowner’s insurance lapsed or you can’t afford it? The Greenhorn Firewise Community is hosting a meeting you may want to attend, especially those who live in along the Greenhorn Road corridor.
The meeting is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today at 12836 Greenhorn Rd., at the corner of Blair Court and Greenhorn Road, one block from the Brunswick Road intersection. Bring a chair.
Wanda Mertens with Mertens Insurance will address insurance issues vital to homeowners. She knows the insurance industry very well and has information most of us want to know. Dianne Marshall will provide an update on the Greenhorn Firewise Community’s unique water tank installation project. Paul Tebbel will talk about defensible space and free defensible space advisory visits. Caleb Dardick, Assistant Chief Executive Officer of Nevada County, will be there to discuss residents’ firesafe priorities. Dave Crockett with PG&E will talk about PG&E’s Wildfire Safety Program.
Please RSVP at gfcmeeting@gmail.com. Include your questions for presenters when you RSVP. The Greenhorn Firewise Community is an unincorporated, nonprofit organization certified by the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) Firewise USA. We are a part of the Nevada County Coalition of Firewise Communities working under the direction of the Nevada County Fire Safe Counsel in collaboration with the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services and the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User