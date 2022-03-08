Green waste gets greenbacks to expedite disposal
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously chose to accept $150,000 in funds from the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District.
The money will go toward the mitigation of green waste disposal.
Steve Monaghan, director of emergency services, said that because of the large amount of snow from the December winter storm, a substantial amount of green waste was left in county neighborhoods.
“Working closely as a team with the County Office of Emergency Services, Josh White really stepped up to the plate,” said Monaghan. “Collaborating with Building Director Craig Griesbach, they really went after these additional funds.”
As a result of the storms, there was an extremely high amount of downed vegetation, said White, county administrative analyst.
“We’ve started a drop-off center in the Brunswick area (12625 Brunswick Road),” he said. “There’s another planned for this weekend (Friday through Sunday) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The program, funded through the air quality district, funds the green waste drop-off program.
Supervisor Ed Scofield — along with Supervisor Hardy Bullock, who sits on the air quality district board — said the funds are earmarked for reducing air pollution emissions and are supported by vehicle license fees.
“It’s bold and responsive,” Bullock said. “It’s a plan headed in the right direction.”
Supervisor Sue Hoek noted it was done in collaboration with the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County.
“Resiliency and how this group works together is how we operate as a team,” she said. “And it’s fortunate we have the flexibility to make these things happen in Nevada County.”
William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com
This story has been updated to reflect that the funding goes toward the green waste disposal program.
