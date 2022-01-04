 Green home care items donated to Habit for Humanity family | TheUnion.com
Green home care items donated to Habit for Humanity family

Submitted by Star Carroll

 

On Dec. 16, Brooke Batinic, left, of Habitat for Humanity received a welcome basket of reusable, green home-care items, from Star Carroll, of WasteNot!, a grass-roots action committee of NevadaCountyClimateActionNow. The basket was given to family that moved with their two children into their newly completed home on Dec. 17. To learn more, visit https://www.ncclimateactionnow.org and https://nchabitat.org.
Photo submitted by Star Carroll.

