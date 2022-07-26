Greater things in store

Briarpatch Food Co-op’s new Auburn location is under construction at the intersection of Bell Road and Highway 49.

Photo: Elias Funez

Things are moving along at the future Auburn location of BriarPatch Food Co-op, which is currently under construction.

“We are still in construction and we are experiencing the same supply chain challenges that every industry is facing today,” said Rebecca Torpie, BriarPatch’s director of marketing.

“Construction is going great, and the store is taking shape, but until every piece of equipment arrives, we can only say tentatively that we hope to open this winter.

“We’ve had a great experience working with local contractors and we’re excited to reveal the fun, colorful signage being produced in Sacramento right now.”

Torpie said the Auburn location, at 2505 Bell Road, will be comparable in both size and scope to the existing BriarPatch in Grass Valley.

“It will have the same great products including local produce, sustainably sourced meat and fish, and a deli serving up nourishing ready-made food. The Auburn store will incorporate and expand upon many of the resources that we’ve learned is important to our community in Grass Valley.”

The new location will boast many features such as bike racks and a bike pump near the entrance, an outdoor patio, and a demo cooking station. Like the Grass Valley store, it will offer cooking classes and will have a designated space for community meetings and events.

Construction of the new Briarpatch Food Co-Op in Auburn is underway.

Photo: Elias Funez

The hiring process in Auburn is ongoing, though a store operations manager and deli manager have already signed on. More positions, Torpie said, will be opening and posted online.

Whether in Auburn or Grass Valley, Torpie said the store’s mission will remain the same.

“We’re always looking for ways to expand our community services, and this store will continue that work.”

For more information and for career opportunities with both BriarPatch locations, visit Briarpatch.coop/careers .

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com