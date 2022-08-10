facebook tracking pixel Great weather for fair: High temperatures to increase slowly over the week | TheUnion.com
Great weather for fair: High temperatures to increase slowly over the week

Elias Funez
  

People take in the golden pathway lined with blooming marigold flowers at the Nevada County Fairgrounds during opening day of the fair, where high temperatures reached 86 on Wednesday. Temperatures will continue a gradual increase over the next several days, with a forecast high of 90 today, 91 on Friday, and 93 on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures near 100 are forecast for the western Nevada County region by next Wednesday.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

