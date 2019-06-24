Great Race graces Grass Valley

Nearly 150 vintage road racers rolled into Grass Valley right on time Monday afternoon for their scheduled lunch stop at Tofanelli’s on day three of the Great Race 2019.

The streets of downtown were lined with hundreds of classic car fans waiting to get a glimpse at the 1974 and older vehicles and their drivers participating in the 2,500-mile timed endurance race.

Nevada County’s Bill and Carolyn Croker in their 1936 Packard as well as Robert Brocke, Seth DeSena and Damien Christin in their 1972 Datsun, received a hero’s welcome as they led the pack of vehicles.

“The Great Race was great,” Downtown Grass Valley Association Executive Director Marni Marshall said after the event. “It went off without a hitch, the people that came were friendly and sweet and I feel we had a good amount of people from out of the area.”

“They thought they knew what they were coming down here for before realizing it’s a little different,” Marshall said. “They do calculating with their instructions and it’s a lot more mental work than people think.”

Members of the Roamin Angels car club helped park the racers as they came in and had the opportunity to show off their own classic cars.

“I’ve seen your cars,” an announcer for the Great Race could be hear saying. “You guys could have your own local Great Race.”

Next year’s race will have a completely different route selected.

“This may never happen here again,” Marshall said. “We would do it again if we could.”

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email, efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.