Gray Wolf returns to Nevada County

NEVADA CITY – The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed a gray wolf, known as OR-54 (collar number), has again visited Nevada County, according to a press release from the county Community Development Agency. This time, the wolf was spotted near the former mining community of Gaston. OR-54 is the same wolf that visited Nevada County back in June of 2018, according to the release.

Since OR-54's initial visit to Nevada County, she has spent much of her summer in the Sierra Valley area of Plumas County, occasionally returning to her home pack in Oregon, the release states. In the past year, OR-54 has logged over 4,300 miles and has traveled as far as Bend, Oregon.

It is unclear why OR-54 has returned to Nevada County. It is believed that she is still alone and is continuing her dispersal from her Oregon pack. Fish and Wildlife Biologists are very interested in following her next moves, as the breeding season is only a few months away.

Gray Wolves pose very little safety risk to humans. If one should encounter a Gray Wolf do not run. Maintain eye contact and make noise while retreating slowly. Gray Wolves are covered under the Endangered Species Act in California. It is unlawful to harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap, or capture Gray Wolves. Gray Wolf sighting can be reported to the CDFW at http://www.wildlife.ca.gov/Conservation/Mammals/Gray-Wolf/Sighting-Report or by calling CDFW at (530) 225-2300.