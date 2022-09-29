Gravel and good intentions: Heart of Gold gravel race to benefit youth mental wellness

Nevada County District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock smiles with County CEO Alison Lehman before the beginning of last year’s Heart of Gold gravel dirt bicycle race.

Photo: Courtesy Taylor Wolfe

In addition to serving as Nevada County’s District 5 supervisor, Hardy Bullock is an avid cyclist.

On October 8, Bullock and others will participate in the Heart of Gold gravel race, a fundraising event benefiting local organizations that advocate for youth mental wellness in the county. This isn’t Bullock’s first attempt at biking for betterment.

“I started a charity bike race 15 years ago, originally called 300 Miles for Mentoring, “ Bullock said. “We would all ride together for 300 miles, and we raised about $250,000 for Big Brothers/Big Sisters.”

As supervisor he went to the county and asked if his idea could grow into a county event. The answer, of course, was a resounding yes.

The Heart of Gold race will draw cyclists from all over the world. It is primed to become a premiere event in the world of cycling, and the event is being organized by Bike Monkey, a well-known event management company within the cycling community.

Proceeds from race registration will be gifted to organizations that are working to provide mental health wellness services for teens. Recipients include Bright Futures for Youth, Child Advocates, Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation, and Youth Bicyclists of Nevada County.

On your mark, get set, go! Mountain bike riders take to the course as they leave the Rood Government Center during last year’s race.

Photo: Courtesy Taylor Wolfe

Additionally, Bullock noted that the race brings the potential to bring in tourism to the area, creating capital and opportunities for local businesses.

The route for the Heart of Gold gravel race is not for the faint of heart. Totaling 74 miles, it will begin at the Rood Center in Nevada City and traverse its way up and down canyons of the South Yuba, into Graniteville, with riders expecting 11,000 feet of elevation gain.

“You’re going to find bike racers and people who aspire to ride harder and push themselves,” Bullock said. “It’s pretty strenuous, but the scenery is so beautiful.”

A pair of Heart of Gold gravel bike race participants arrive early and eager for the ride last year.

Photo: Courtesy Taylor Wolfe

Bullock’s passion for raising awareness and de-stigmatizing mental health issues is the driving force behind the race.

“Really the bike race is a premiere gravel (race) with pros riding in it. We solicit sponsors; that money goes 100 percent back to the recipients,” he said.

“I’d like people to take away that we’re doing this to benefit mental wellness and (the) primary objective is to raise awareness.”

Jennifer Singer, executive director of Bright Futures for Youth, said her organization is thrilled to participate in the race and grateful to be receiving a donation to their cause.

“It feels great,” said Singer.

“Hardy has a history of supporting Big Brothers/Big Sisters through a bike ride and he is an avid biker. It was his idea to get this ride going and he wanted to identify organizations that could benefit from that. It’s awesome he would call to the idea of supporting youth and mental wellness. (And) to support our hotels and restaurants as well.”

Nevada County Supervisor Hardy Bullock with the Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon (center) and her wife Amy Moon during last year’s ride.

Photo: Courtesy photo

Justin Pfaffinger, a dentist in Nevada City, will serve as the “Claim Jumper” in the race.

The “Claim Jumper” is a special rider who is designated to begin the race dead last and seek to pass as many of the other racers as possible; each rider passed is “claimed,” and a donation or sponsorship will be made by private donors for each.

Donations can be made in a flat amount to the Claim Jumper, or donors can specify a dollar amount for each person passed.

“It’s a brutal course,” Pfaffinger said.

“What makes it hard is we drop down in the South Yuba canyon three times, and you have to climb out three times.

“For me, what gets me motivated about it is the fact that it’s not just a race,” Pfaffinger said.

“What gets me excited is that it’s something beyond me. It’s cool that we are supporting something that has so much more importance than a bike race. That’s what makes it extra special.”

Heart of Gold gravel race riders ready to make their way toward Purdon Crossing on the South Yuba River during last year’s event.

Photo: Courtesy Taylor Wolfe

Pfaffinger considers himself a fairly avid rider, but notes that he thinks he could ride more. He isn’t intimidated by the race, which he estimates will take between four and seven hours based on each racer’s experience and endurance.

“This has the potential to be very big for this town,” he said. “Bike Monkey is well known in the cycling world. They put on events that people go to. I see it as an opportunity for the town; if we can rally behind it, it could be an event that is well attended and becomes a source of revenue for the town. Racers can put it on their calendar. As a side benefit, we have these cool youth programs in town, these nonprofits, and it draws more attention to the area.”

To donate to Justin Pfaffinger’s Claim Jumper efforts please visit app.99pledges.com/fund/HeartOfGold/claim-jumper.

Other donation opportunities and more information can be found at http://www.heartofgoldgravel.com .

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.