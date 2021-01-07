 ’Grateful for the fairgrounds’: Nevada County Fairgrounds reopens to walkers | TheUnion.com
’Grateful for the fairgrounds’: Nevada County Fairgrounds reopens to walkers

Elias Funez
  

Grass Valley’s Kae Grimes, from left, Cat Prudhomme, and Cokie Lewis chat with each other while walking the grounds of the Nevada County Fairgrounds Thursday. The fairgrounds returned to its normal business hours this week and many people could be seen out walking. The grounds are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Elias Funez
Pat Donnelly walks her dogs Bella and Roxie Thursday along Treat Street on the Nevada County Fairgrounds, which reopened this week after a holiday hiatus. People said that they were “grateful for the fairgrounds” while out walking the trails.
Elias Funez
A walker with dog in tow passes through the horse and cow barns Thursday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds is a great place for walkers that don’t wan’t a lot of difference in elevation.
Elias Funez
A couple walk their dog beneath the pines of the Nevada County Fairgrounds Thursday in Grass Valley.
Elias Funez

