Grass Valley’s vice mayor appointed to lead National League of Cities’ Small Cities Council

Jan Arbuckle, the vice mayor of Grass Valley, has been appointed to vice chair of the National League of Cities (NLC) 2022 Small Cities’ Council. Arbuckle was elected to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia.

As a member of NLC’s Small Cities’ Council, Arbuckle will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders to encourage collaboration, networking and the development of resources and programs beneficial to communities that share demographics, size or location that can be replicated across the country.

“Our member councils are the voices of what’s happening on the ground in our communities,” said NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia. “I am proud to have Vice Mayor Arbuckle lead NLC’s Small Cities’ Council. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to solve the most pressing challenges facing our communities and help fulfill the promise of our America’s cities, towns and villages.”

This year’s council will be led by Chair Mayor Dontario Hardy, Kinston, N.C., Arbuckle, and Vice Chair Mayor Mark Shepherd, Clearfield, Utah. For more information on NLC’s member councils, visit https://www.nlc.org/current-initiatives/member-councils-2 .