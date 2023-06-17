Grass Valley’s Vice Mayor Hilary Hodge has plead guilty to a DUI charge stemming from an incident in December 2022, wherein there were no injuries or other harm caused.
Nevada County’s District Attorney Jesse Wilson said the case was fairly cut and dry.
“All DUIs are treated seriously by our office because they have a potential to have a direct impact on public safety,” Wilson said. “So for that reason, misdemeanor or not, they’re very serious and we treat them accordingly. We take great pride in having uniformity as best we can. Each is going to be different. They are going to have a different set of facts, but we try to treat each person that comes before us-that is similarly situated-the same way. DUIs are no different.”
Wilson went on to explain that Hodge received the standard discipline issued to DUI offenders.
“In the case of a first time DUI offender as Ms. Hodge was, we have a standard offer that is extended,” he continued. “In this case, Ms. Hodge accepted that standard offer. And that standard offer included the standard of three years of summary court probation, a certain set amount of time in jail, some of which she served when she got arrested and taken into custody.
“Everything about this case was pretty unremarkable as far as distinguishing it from any other standard first DUI that comes in that doesn’t involve injuries, doesn’t involve a traffic collision. So from that perspective we are happy with the outcome. The vast majority of people that come before us on first DUIs take accountability and Ms. Hodge did. In this case, did her time and continues to be on probation and hopefully this experience which did not involve any harm to herself or others in the public will be a learning lesson.”
Following the incident, Hodge spoke to City Council and her own Facebook page saying: “Buzzed driving is drunk driving and any impairment is unsafe and shouldn’t be tolerated.
“I made a mistake and I’m sorry. I’m thankful no one was hurt and I hope that you will forgive me.”