Grass Valley’s Thursday Night Markets return

Downtown Grass Valley’s Thursday Night Markets are returning to ring in summer, beginning Thursday (June 23) and running through July.

The free community event series includes a certified Farmers Market, local artisan and crafts from local vendors, food, dancing in the street, and a music series.

Local beer from Grass Valley Brewing Co. and wine from local tasting rooms will be served on site so event goers can now sip as they stroll, browse. This is the first year where beer and wine sales have been sold outside of the designated beer garden.

“We’re very excited to be able to serve beer and wine in the market this year so people can enjoy their beverage as they stroll through the market,” says Robin Davies, Executive Manager of the Grass Valley Downtown Association.

The music series will feature bands such as Dream & The Dreamer, who will be kicking off the music series June 23 with a rock ‘n’ roll set. There will also be music by Rewind Press Play, Runnin’ 4 Cover, and Outlaws & Angels will be closing out the series on July 28.

Entertainment will also include salsa dancing in the streets and aerial yoga sets from Air Aligned.

Source: Grass Valley Downtown Association

KNOW & GO WHAT: Grass Valley Thursday Night Markets WHEN: From 6 to 9 p.m. June 23 and 30, July 7, 14, 21 and 28 WHERE: Mill Street and part of East Main Street, Grass Valley MORE INFO: Grass Valley Downtown Association www.downtowngrassvalley.com info@downtowngrassvalley.com or call 530-272-8315

FILE — Rainbow-colored vendor and customer at Grass Valley’s final Thursday Night Market last summer.

Submitted by Elany Prusa