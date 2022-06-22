Grass Valley’s Thursday Night Markets return
Downtown Grass Valley’s Thursday Night Markets are returning to ring in summer, beginning Thursday (June 23) and running through July.
The free community event series includes a certified Farmers Market, local artisan and crafts from local vendors, food, dancing in the street, and a music series.
Local beer from Grass Valley Brewing Co. and wine from local tasting rooms will be served on site so event goers can now sip as they stroll, browse. This is the first year where beer and wine sales have been sold outside of the designated beer garden.
“We’re very excited to be able to serve beer and wine in the market this year so people can enjoy their beverage as they stroll through the market,” says Robin Davies, Executive Manager of the Grass Valley Downtown Association.
The music series will feature bands such as Dream & The Dreamer, who will be kicking off the music series June 23 with a rock ‘n’ roll set. There will also be music by Rewind Press Play, Runnin’ 4 Cover, and Outlaws & Angels will be closing out the series on July 28.
Entertainment will also include salsa dancing in the streets and aerial yoga sets from Air Aligned.
Source: Grass Valley Downtown Association
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Grass Valley Thursday Night Markets
WHEN: From 6 to 9 p.m. June 23 and 30, July 7, 14, 21 and 28
WHERE: Mill Street and part of East Main Street, Grass Valley
MORE INFO: Grass Valley Downtown Association www.downtowngrassvalley.com info@downtowngrassvalley.com or call 530-272-8315
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Nevada County Captures: Strayaway
Submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions!