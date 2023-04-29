Staff Writer
Growing up in Grass Valley, Sarah Saturnino always felt surrounded by artists and encouraged to pursue her talent as a singer. Now at the age of 29, Saturnino has performed as an opera singer around the country, including at the Metropolitan Opera House (The Met) in New York City last week.
Saturnino was a Grand Finalist winner and won $20,000 performing at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center, in New York City for the Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition Grand Finals Concert on April 23, according to Saturnino.
After being selected from the semifinalist round and advancing to the finals, Saturnino faced a grueling week of rehearsals with the Met Orchestra, costume fittings, photo shoots, radio interviews, more practice time with a pianist, dinners with administration and volunteers, and all the while, trying to get enough rest to keep her “instrument” in good health.
“This has been a dream come true. A chance of a lifetime,” Saturnino said. “I was worried I wouldn’t get through because of the incredible talent of the other finalists.” I wasn’t necessarily worried I wouldn’t get through but my real goal going in was to just make it to the finals.
Each singer performed two arias in the finals competition in the mezzo-soprano category which is the second highest female type. They got to sing two arias from our preselected list of four.
Saturnino chose to perform “O don Fatale,” which means “O fatal Gift” from the opera titled Don Carlo composed by Giuseppe Verdi.
The second arias was chosen by the judges off a preset list and was a surprise to Saturnino.
“Act two of Samson and Delilah by Camille Saint-Saëns is not an aria that is commonly chosen when I sing these pieces in auditions,” Saturnino said.
Saturnino said she doesn’t typically get nervous because she is so prepared, but that morning, she had to gather her mental strength and stay calm.
“You did one — you can do another, “ Saturnino said she told herself.
In addition to the nerves, competing at such a high stakes composition, Saturnino said she woke up that morning with congestion due to the spring pollen in the air.
“We don’t use microphones and when you are in a House that holds 4,000 people, you are relying on a body part, your instrument, that is only two centimeters long,” Saturnino said referring to her vocal cords.
A small audience is allowed to attend inside The Met during the competition, and looking out into the audience to see her family, who flew in from all over the country, was an important support system, Saturnino said.
More loved ones and friends were streaming the event online from all over the world, including her sister-in-law in Alaska, according to Saturnino.
“This was my Met debut,” Saturnino said. “You only get your House debut once.”
Up to this point in the competition, Saturnino said singers most often rehearsed with a pianist, but for the final competition she performed with the Met Orchestra, conducted by Michele Gamba, which was one of the most amazing experiences she has ever had.
“The level of musicianship was such a high caliber,” Saturnino said. “The Met Orchestra performs over 18 different operas in a season, sounds different from just piano. The string section is richer and you have to retrain your ears and trust you know the music.”
When rehearsals began before the final competition, Saturnino would do what is called a “sitzprobe,” which is just singing with the orchestra, in the case of The Met, that means over 60 musicians.
As rehearsals progress, then comes the acting, the lights, the staging, hair, makeup in addition to the challenging singing required in opera, according to Saturnino.
“It’s a mental game,” Saturnino said. “Telling yourself you can do this and knowing that you are giving this gift.”
Usually modest, Saturnino said that with the Met Orchestra accompanying her, it was some of the best singing she had ever done.
“I have a large instrument,” Staurnino said. “I had the freedom to be more artistic with this orchestra behind me. I could pick and choose where to be loud or soft. Sure, there are always things you want to fix, but that’s what live theater is.”
Saturnino said she knew a few of the competitors from working with the Young Artists group in the Los Angeles Opera. Still, she was overcome by the camaraderie that grew among the finalists who had been chosen from the U.S., Cuba, Canada, China, South Korea, and Puerto Rico.
“‘Toi! Toi! Toi!’ could be heard from backstage, which is the opera version of ‘break a leg,’” Saturnino said. “We were all waiting and watching each other in the dressing rooms, rooting each other on. ‘OOH! YOO! That girl can sing!’ they would shout.”
Saturnino tells a funny story of how supportive the competitors were, and even The Met hair and make-up people “wanted us to feel like ourselves,” Saturnino said.
On one of the last rehearsals the morning of the competition, while getting her gown altered and hair in curlers, Saturnino got called to the stage for her turn with the orchestra with a half a head of curlers still in her hair.
“I didn’t have the greatest rehearsal,” Satunino said. “But you know what they say — bad rehearsal — great show.”
Saturnino said that as a performer, “you want to be academically correct, but sometimes that’s not right. It’s better to be a little off and make it your own.”
“You are meant to be here. We don’t sing auditions. We sing performances,” was a bit of advice from a former mentor that Saturnino values.
Listening backstage as finalists were being announced by their region and voice classification, Saturnino said she could not hear very well and didn’t realize they were calling the grand finalists.
“I was called on stage and as I walked out the audience was applauding and I took a bow. It was amazing! Another finalist and I hugged and with tears we looked at each other and said, ‘We did it!”
“As a person from Grass Valley, such an artistic town, I feel I was prepared to be an artist,” Saturnino said. “I don’t think my teachers realized how much those music classes affected my life.”
The first time Saturnino was on stage was in the sixth grade at Union Hill Elementary School in Grass Valley where David Lynn was her music teacher.
People like Rodney Baggett who was Saturnino’s music teacher at Nevada Union High School, her classmates and all the people who encouraged her to keep going, especially her parents, Ray and Sheryl, all helped make what Saturnino calls her “magic moment.”
“I want to give a big thank you for the outpouring of love and support,” Saturnino said. “It really does take a village to support someone’s dream.”
The next morning, Saturnino flew from JFK airport in New York City to LA after being gone for two weeks from rehearsals in the LA Opera production of Otello by Giuseppe Verdi, an adaptation of the Shakespeare play.
Saturnino is cast in the part of Emilia, a substantial role, who is the wife of one of Shakespeare’s most evil characters, Iago. The character of Emilia demonstrates that she is both intelligent and cynical, especially in matters relating to men and marriage, according to Study.com website.
“The LA Opera was very supportive during my absence,” Saturnino said. “Now they have two winners from the Met Grand finals.”