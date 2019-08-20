Grass Valley’s Salvation Army thrift store closing Friday

In July, the Salvation Army Del Oro Division announced it was closing its thrift stores in Northern California, including Grass Valley’s shop.

The future closings were part of a greater decision to merge The Salvation Army’s Sacramento and Stockton rehabilitation centers.

It was announced that Grass Valley’s thrift store will be closing Friday.

“The business has been winding down in anticipation for the closure, which is happening this Friday,” said Samantha Jarosz, public relations director for the Del Oro Division.

The store’s nine employees have been offered severance packages or have been provided different job opportunities with Salvation Army.

Major Ivan Wild, commander of the Del Oro Division, said Salvation Army’s operations in Grass Valley — specifically its shelter and food distribution — will proceed as normal, despite the store’s closing. The nonprofit, however, will no longer be accepting in-kind donations in the area, he said.

Salvation Army corps officers — like Grass Valley’s Captains Cristian and Rebeca Sibaja — are not in charge of the Salvation Army’s thrift stores, said Wild. Rather, the thrift store is controlled by administrators from Sacramento. The Sibajas “are still doing the same functions,” he said.

Proceeds from the sale of thrift stores, said Wild, are funding the nonprofit’s adult rehabilitation programs, primarily at Stockton’s location.

The Del Oro Division’s commander said the thrift store’s building will be up for sale, but did not know the timeline, and noted that those logistics are dictated by the nonprofit’s corporate headquarters in Los Angeles.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219