Grass Valley’s Rotary Casino Night goes Mardi Gras

The Rotary Club of Grass Valley will host their annual Casino Night at 6:30 p.m. on February 3 at The Foothill Event Center in Grass Valley. This will be the club's 27th annual fundraiser, with this year's casino night event celebrating Mardi Gras.

The evening will feature live jazz entertainment, and Mardi Gras inspired attire is encouraged. There will be prizes for the "people's choice award" for best attire. Games will include black jack, craps, Texas hold 'em, and a fun new "Chuck-A-Luck" dice game. Guests can also spin the "Wheel of Bacon." A no host bar and food will be available. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Tri Counties Bank in downtown Grass Valley, Tess' Kitchen Store, online at Brown Paper Tickets or at the door.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Rotary Club of Grass Valley's youth activities, including Lyman Gilmore School, college scholarships, youth leadership training, Rotary Youth Exchange, speech and music contests, and literacy promotion activities.