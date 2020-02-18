Grass Valley’s ‘Empty Bowl’ event benefits Hospitality House

The 14th annual Empty Bowl benefit for Hospitality House returns to Peace Lutheran Church on March 14 to raise awareness and support for individuals struggling with homelessness. Dozens of artists have come together to make the event possible by creating and donating hundreds of handcrafted ceramic and wooden bowls. Attendees will have an opportunity to hand-select a bowl of their choosing to keep forever and will then fill that bowl with soup made at the event. All soup will be prepared by homeless students enrolled in Hospitality House Serves, a culinary job training program led by award-winning Chef Chris Fagan. Soup selection includes a vegan/gluten-free option with soup ingredients supplied by BriarPatch Food Co-op, SPD Markets and Interfaith Food Ministry.

In 2019, with the community’s help, Hospitality House provided 40,871 meals; served 566 unique homeless individuals; sheltered 363 people; and helped 170 people reach housing destinations. Empty Bowl is an opportunity to further these efforts in 2020 with every ticket supporting the shelter. Additional donations are always welcome.

Attendees of Empty Bowl will have an opportunity to hear directly from individuals struggling with homelessness and to participate in a raffle and silent auction, with one-of-a-kind pieces created and donated by artists. Additional prizes include fine dining at Friar Tuck’s Restaurant & Bar, massages by Antouri Chiropractic, and one grand prize raffle winner will take home a one-night vacation to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in South Lake Tahoe, including dining.

Empty Bowl includes three seating options: brunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; lunch from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and early bird dinner from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Music is also a part of each seating. Tickets are $30 per person and are available online at http://www.hhshelter.org, at BriarPatch Community Co-op, and at Bread & Roses Thrift & More. Tickets sold out last year and are likely to sell out again in advance. Children under age 12 will be admitted free but will only be eligible to receive an artisan bowl with a paid ticket. Empty Bowl takes place at Peace Lutheran Church, located at 828 W. Main Street in Grass Valley. Free parking is available on site with additional parking available across the street at Lyman Gilmore Middle School.